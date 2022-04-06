Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.77. Burnham shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 1,925 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

