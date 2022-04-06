Bytom (BTM) Tops One Day Volume of $3.56 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $39.97 million and $3.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00258501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001385 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,746,209,888 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,404,531 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

