Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Down 4.6%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.12. 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

