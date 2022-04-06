Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.29 ($2.89).

CNE opened at GBX 228.80 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.30. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

