California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.57 and last traded at $58.69. Approximately 5,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.