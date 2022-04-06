Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $30.07

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $32.76. Camtek shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 8,777 shares changing hands.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

