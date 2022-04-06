Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $30.07

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $32.76. Camtek shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 8,777 shares changing hands.
CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
