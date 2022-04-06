Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

NASDAQ:SGML traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 9,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,855. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.