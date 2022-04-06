Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.08

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.08 and last traded at C$51.08, with a volume of 177619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

