Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$147.94. The company had a trading volume of 685,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,935. The stock has a market cap of C$66.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$123.26 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$152.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.