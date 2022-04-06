Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to C$174.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.39. 18,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,935. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

