Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.72

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$157.72 and traded as high as C$165.55. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$161.02, with a volume of 962,082 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CNR. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$160.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07. Insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

