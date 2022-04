Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.22. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 145,962 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$56.38 million and a PE ratio of -52.50.

In related news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 5 Cañariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

