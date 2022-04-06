Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.44

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.44 and last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 11.08%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

