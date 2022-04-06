Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,239,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

