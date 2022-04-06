Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Volta Inc – Class A’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

