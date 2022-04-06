Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

