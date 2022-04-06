Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.52

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 26254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

