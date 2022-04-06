CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $8.34. CareMax shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 4,104 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

