CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

