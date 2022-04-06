Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,537

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.65) to GBX 1,537 ($20.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CUK stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $27.31.
In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
