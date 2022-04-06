Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,537

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.65) to GBX 1,537 ($20.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CUK stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $27.31.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

