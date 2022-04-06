Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target Increased to €22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CRRFY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 154,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,501. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.