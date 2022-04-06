Carry Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $84.41 million and $16.94 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00077500 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010747 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Coin Trading

