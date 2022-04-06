Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 11%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was down 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.03 and last traded at $108.07. Approximately 97,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,151,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Carvana by 9.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

