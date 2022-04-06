Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

