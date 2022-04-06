Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR) Trading Down 0.1%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 157,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 65,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

