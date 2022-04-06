Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CATY stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,784,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

