CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

