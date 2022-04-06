Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

