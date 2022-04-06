CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNICGet Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63). Approximately 213,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 322,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. The stock has a market cap of £357.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.96.

About CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

