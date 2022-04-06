CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63). Approximately 213,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 322,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. The stock has a market cap of £357.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.96.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

