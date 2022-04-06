Centric Health Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CRX. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
