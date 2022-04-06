ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of ChampionX worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

