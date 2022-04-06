Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

