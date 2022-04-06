Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $288.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

