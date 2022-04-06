Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $347,550.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CPK stock opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.