Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.