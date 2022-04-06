Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,347,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $122.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,550,847. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

