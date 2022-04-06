Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $279.10 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.72 and a 200 day moving average of $308.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.