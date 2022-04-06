Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.