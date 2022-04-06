Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

TRMB stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

