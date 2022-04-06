Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

