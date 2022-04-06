Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,662 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $33,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exelon by 66.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Exelon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.9% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $48.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.