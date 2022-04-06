Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,299 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.89. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

