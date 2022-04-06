Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 823 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,850,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

SIVB stock opened at $529.76 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $474.20 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

