China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CJJD opened at $0.29 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

