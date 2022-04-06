Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ching Jaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

