Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,604.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,511.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,649.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

