Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for high-performance mixed-signal content shipping for smartphones, fast-charging ICs and haptic solutions. Customer engagement across its portfolio remains strong. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Strong balance sheet with no long-term debt is also a positive. However, the company's near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong demand due to global supply chain constraints. Intensifying competition from semiconductor stalwarts, and adverse currency translations, as well as a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.91.

Shares of CRUS opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

