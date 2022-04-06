Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

