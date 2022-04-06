Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.