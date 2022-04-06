Civilization (CIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.13 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $25.13 million and approximately $538,705.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

